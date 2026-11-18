North Macedonia’s parliament will today resume the session for opposition parliamentary questions that was suspended on November 12. Speaker Afrim Gashi announced that an agreement had been reached on how to calculate the time allocated for questions.

According to Gashi, following differing interpretations of the Rules of Procedure, the majority and the opposition agreed that breaks would no longer count towards the two hours allotted for parliamentary questions. He stressed that care must be taken to ensure that questions are not delayed.

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Lawmakers also have several legislative proposals and draft decisions on the agenda, including amendments to the Law on the Privatization and Leasing of Construction Land. They will also consider the resolution on migration policy for the period 2026–2030.