Clash between Rrahmani and Baloku on the commission investigating the Arlinda Zekaj case: “I’m not dealing with you at all,” “You’re a serious case

The investigative commission meeting on the Arlinda Zekaj case is being held at the Assembly of the Republic of Kosovo. Employees of the Center for Social Work in Peja and the mayor, Gazmend Muhaxheri, are expected to report to the commission.

During the meeting, PDK MP Eman Rrahmani and LVV MP Armend Baloku got into a debate, IndeksOnline reports. Rrahmani accused Baloku’s party of politicizing the case, while Baloku responded that Rrahmani did not understand the work of the majority very well.

Të lidhura None found

The exchange between the two commission members continued with accusations and counteraccusations, drawing attention away from the issue the meeting had been called to address.