Weather on October 8, 2026: Cloudy skies, sunny spells and rain

Unsettled weather conditions will affect the country today. Moderate to heavy cloud cover is expected, with sunny spells mainly in central and southern areas.

Të lidhura None found

Across much of the country, the clouds will bring occasional light rain.

In the north and parts of central Albania, the rain may occasionally develop into thunderstorms with lightning.

Winds will blow from the southeast toward the northeast at an average speed of 9 m/s. Along the coast and in valleys, they are expected to reach up to 20 m/s.

Sea conditions are forecast at force 3–5.