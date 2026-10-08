Let’s bring down the regime/ 131 days of revolt, Albanians refuse to give up: Rama resigns!

The daily protest against the government is continuing today in Tirana, marking the 131st day of the civic revolt. After more than four months of consecutive demonstrations, protesters are expected to gather again in Skanderbeg Square and then march toward the Prime Minister’s Office.

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The protesters’ main demand remains the resignation of Prime Minister Edi Rama and the departure of the government. In recent days, calls have also been repeated for the establishment of a transitional technical government and changes to the political and electoral system.

The latest demonstrations have also highlighted the involvement of young people and students. At the recent protest, a call was made for greater student mobilization on October 13, while protesters emphasized that the movement is not connected to any political party.

Today’s protest is taking place on a day of significant political developments. The review of the administrative-territorial reform is also on the Parliament’s agenda, while in recent days activists have called for mass participation in the October 8 protest, linking the mobilization to this issue as well.

The daily protests have continued for more than four months, with marches from Skanderbeg Square toward the Prime Minister’s Office and, in some cases, toward other institutions as well.