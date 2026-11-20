Weather forecast November 20, 2026/ rain showers and cloudiness across the whole country

This Friday, our country will experience unsettled weather with alternating clear spells and cloudiness, while rain showers are expected in some areas.

According to the meteorological forecast, during the morning hours the weather will be mostly cloudy, with short intervals of clear skies.

Të lidhura None found

Rain showers are expected to become more widespread around midday and in the afternoon, while in the evening hours there may again be heavy rain showers in various areas.

Temperatures will fluctuate slightly, with minimums around 11 degrees Celsius, while maximums are expected to reach up to 20 degrees Celsius.

In the capital, the day will start with clouds, while rain showers are forecast after midday. Temperatures will range from 13 to 20 degrees Celsius.

Coastal areas will also see unsettled weather, with cloudiness and local rainfall, while temperatures will be lower in mountainous areas.

During the night, an increase in clouds and rainfall is expected in some regions of the country.