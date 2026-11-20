Alarm over drone presence closes Genoa airport in Italy for two hours

The “Cristoforo Colombo” airport in Genoa, Italy, was closed for about two hours yesterday evening, on November 19, after an alarm over the possible presence of drones in the airspace near the runway.

After checks, the alarm turned out to be false and the airport resumed normal operations.

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The alarm was triggered at 20:10, when authorities imposed a flight ban in the airspace around the airport due to reports of possible drone presence to the east and west of the runway.

The situation caused a temporary suspension of air operations and flight delays. Among them was a plane bound for Rome, which remained stuck on the runway without receiving clearance for takeoff.

For safety reasons, passengers were disembarked from the aircraft and then returned on board after the situation was assessed by the relevant authorities.

After the checks were carried out and confirmation from ENAV, the flight ban was lifted shortly after 22:00.