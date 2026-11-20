In October 2026, food prices in Albania rose at a rate five times higher than in the European Union

Albania, which has the highest poverty level in Europe, is turning basic food into a luxury item, as prices are rising much faster than in the region and on the continent.

According to Eurostat data, in October 2026 food prices in Albania recorded an annual increase of 4.4 percent. This was the third highest rate in Europe, after Turkey, which is facing an unusual inflation crisis, and Cyprus, an island country with high supply costs.

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In the European Union, during the same month food prices rose only 0.8 percent, about one fifth of the rate recorded in Albania.

Among Western Balkan countries, Albania led for price increases. Montenegro ranked closest with an increase of 3.9 percent, followed by Kosovo with 3.1 percent, North Macedonia with 2.0 percent and Serbia with 1.5 percent. All five countries exceeded the EU average.

Within the European Union, after Cyprus the sharpest increases were recorded in Italy with 2.9 percent, Romania with 2.7 percent and Finland with 2.6 percent.

In 11 of the 27 member states, food and non-alcoholic beverages cost less than a year earlier. The largest decreases were observed in Sweden with 6.6 percent, Latvia with 5.3 percent and Czechia with 4.3 percent.

More detailed data for Albania show that fish and other seafood became 9.9 percent more expensive, while vegetables, tubers and legumes rose by 9.4 percent.

Both of these categories experienced increases more than twice as high as the overall increase in food prices. Meat rose 4.6 percent, oils and fats 4.2 percent, and fruit 3.7 percent.

More moderate increases were recorded for dairy products and eggs with 2.5 percent, as well as for cereals and their products with 0.9 percent.

In October 2026, the strongest increases were concentrated in fish and vegetables. For Albanian families, the rising cost of vegetables hits the most important item of the food bill.

According to INSTAT’s Household Budget Survey, vegetables accounted for about one fifth of spending on food and non-alcoholic beverages during 2025. The entire group of food and beverages accounted for 39.8 percent of the monthly consumption budget.

Pressure from vegetables was visible even before October. The Bank of Albania reports that their contribution to overall inflation increased from 0.2 percentage points in the second quarter to 0.5 points in the third quarter of this year.

Meanwhile, domestic agricultural production had contracted by 2.3 percent in the second quarter.

During the first ten months of this year, Albania imported 142.3 billion lek of food, beverages and tobacco, nearly three times the value of exports of this group.

On international markets, the FAO food price index stood 5.9 percent above its level a year earlier.

As the Albanian government is preparing as a countermeasure the reduction of VAT from 20 percent to 6 percent for basket products, at least a softening of growth rates is expected starting from January next year.