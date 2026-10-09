Weather forecast for October 9, 2026: Cloudy with rain

Weather forecast for October 9, 2026: Cloudy with rain

Today, October 9, 2026, the country will be affected by unstable atmospheric conditions. Most of the day will be characterized by cloudy skies, while clear spells will appear only for short periods.

Të lidhura

None found

Rainfall will begin in the early hours of the 24-hour period and is expected to be light across most of the territory. In the northwest, it will occasionally be moderate to heavy, temporarily taking the form of short thunderstorms accompanied by lightning. During the day, the rain will continue mainly at low intensity, while locally it may reach moderate intensity.

Winds will blow mainly from the southeast and southwest, with an average speed of around 7 m/s. Along the coastline and in valley areas, wind speeds may occasionally reach up to 14 m/s.

At sea, waves of force 2–3 on the Beaufort scale are forecast.


Shtuar 9.10.2026 07:24

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