Day 132 of the revolt against the government, citizens continue protesting and refuse to abandon their demand for Rama’s resignation

Protests against the government are continuing today in Tirana, with citizens and activists gathering for the 132nd consecutive protest.

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The protesters’ main demand remains the resignation of Edi Rama and the government’s departure. In addition, during the months of protests, they have also called for the creation of a transitional technical government, changes to the political and electoral system, and the review or repeal of several legislative initiatives opposed by the protesters.

Meanwhile, the protesters have announced that the action will continue in the coming days. Another important point of mobilization is expected to be October 13, when a larger turnout of students and young people has been called for.