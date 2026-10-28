Wall Street Journal: US asks Arab countries to prepare for an attack on Iran after the midterm elections

Wall Street Journal: US asks Arab countries to prepare for an attack on Iran after the midterm elections

According to The Wall Street Journal, Washington has asked several Arab Gulf countries to be ready for a major military strike against Iran, which could take place after the U.S. midterm elections. The newspaper cited people familiar with the discussions.

The U.S. military is moving a Patriot air defense system from Texas to the region to bolster air defenses. At the same time, it is withdrawing military personnel from bases that could be exposed to Iranian attacks.

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These measures, The Wall Street Journal writes, signal that the United States and Israel are preparing for another military escalation with Iran.

The White House neither confirmed nor denied the reports, saying it does not comment on “sensitive military plans.” It added that “President Trump is keeping all options on the table to ensure that Iran never has a nuclear weapon.”

The Wall Street Journal reports that the preparations are linked to a broader U.S.-Israeli plan whose potential targets include Iran’s nuclear facilities, energy infrastructure and weapons systems. A new operation would aim to limit Tehran’s military capabilities and increase pressure on it to return to negotiations.

President Donald Trump has not yet decided whether to authorize further strikes, as diplomatic efforts to reach an agreement continue.


Shtuar 28.10.2026 12:16

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