Erion Veliaj transferred to the Fier pretrial detention facility

The General Directorate of Prisons has ordered the transfer of Tirana Mayor Erion Veliaj from the Penitentiary Institution for the Execution of Criminal Decisions (IEVP) in Durrës to the facility in Fier.

The decision to transfer him was made by the Directorate of Prisons and, according to reports, was not requested by Veliaj.

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Veliaj had been held in pretrial detention in Durrës since February 2025, when he was arrested as part of an investigation by the Special Prosecution Office (SPAK).

The official reasons for his transfer to the Fier IEVP have not yet been made public.