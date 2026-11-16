U.S. markets opened the week lower as Nvidia and other technology stocks were hit by uncertainty over the future of the artificial intelligence industry. Investors are also awaiting the chipmaker’s financial results.

The Nasdaq Composite lost 1.4%, the S&P 500 fell 0.8%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 78 points, or 0.2%.

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Nvidia shares fell more than 2%. Micron Technology also recorded losses of 6%, Intel fell 5% and AMD 4%. Dell Technologies lost more than 5%, while Oracle declined by about 3%.

Nvidia is meanwhile facing increased scrutiny from U.S. authorities. The U.S. Department of Commerce has begun steps to close a legal loophole through which Chinese companies have been able to rent Nvidia’s computing capacity located overseas.

Over the weekend, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent called for a major change in the company’s leadership. He urged the board to consider candidates for the position of chief executive who are not part of the current structure.

Nvidia’s financial results for the third quarter are expected to be released on Tuesday after the market closes. Analysts forecast that both revenue and earnings will have increased by nearly 100% compared with the same period last year.

For investors, signals from executives about demand for artificial intelligence infrastructure and the company’s ability to maintain its current growth rates will also be important. They are also following Anthropic’s expected debut in the financial markets, which could affect expectations for the sector.

Concerns over the high valuations of technology companies have also been reflected in banks’ price targets for Nvidia shares. Mizuho cut its target from $250 to $220, while UBS lowered its target from $300 to $240. Both institutions, however, maintained positive recommendations for the shares.