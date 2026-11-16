Jorida Tabaku, a Democratic Party MP and chair of the Committee on Human Rights and Media, discussed with representatives of the United Nations concerns about police actions during the protests and the way citizens are treated at police stations.

At the meeting, she highlighted the use of force, the taking of people to police stations, and the safeguarding of the rights of minors and people with disabilities. Tabaku based her concerns on cases that, together with Democratic Party colleagues, she had observed during several days of visits to the Security Block, where they met with arrested protesters.

Të lidhura None found

According to the data presented by the MP, more than 1,000 people were taken to police stations, including 250 minors. She said that in most cases, minors were forced to sign documents without the presence of their parents or a psychologist, raising questions about respect for their rights.

Tabaku also raised concerns about people with disabilities who, according to her, were arrested and held in cells in violation of the law.

Regarding police interventions during the protests, she denounced the use of rubber bullets aimed at protesters’ faces, as well as the excessive and indiscriminate use of gas against citizens.

The MP stated that the government’s law on public gatherings conflicts with human rights conventions and the Constitution of Albania.