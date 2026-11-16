The rule of law, consistent enforcement of laws and the appointment of leaders based on education, professional experience and qualifications are essential to economic growth and restoring public trust in institutions. That was the message from MEP Thomas Waitz, the European Parliament’s rapporteur for North Macedonia, in a video address to a parliamentary debate on the European Commission’s reports on the rule of law and parliamentary oversight.

Waitz stressed that, if the obstacles imposed by neighboring Bulgaria are overcome, North Macedonia should be at the forefront of EU accession negotiations. That, he said, will require considerable effort.

Të lidhura None found

“Given the reforms carried out in your country, I hope North Macedonia will begin negotiations. If all the blockages coming from neighboring Bulgaria are resolved, your country should be a leader in the EU accession process. We must make a great deal of effort to achieve this,” the MEP said.

During today’s discussion of the European Commission’s reports on the rule of law, he described corruption as an obstacle that causes stagnation and benefits no one, calling for the problems holding back progress to be overcome.

According to Waitz, the rule of law should not be seen merely as a criterion on the path to the European Union. Above all, it is a prerequisite for economic development and better prospects for citizens.

“Corruption causes stagnation and creates obstacles. It benefits no one, so we must work to overcome it. But regardless of the process of moving closer to the European Union, it is essential for the country’s economy to know whether the rule of law works. Can you rely on this system in your country if you are an entrepreneur or a foreign investor? It is not enough for laws to exist only on paper; they must also be enforced. This is a decisive factor in economic development and one of the most important things we must provide for citizens,” Waitz said.

He added that the issue is especially important in a country whose young people are leaving. To retain them and give them opportunities for the future, he said, the country needs quality investment and a well-developed economy.