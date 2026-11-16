The 170th protest in Tirana ended after a day marked by occasional tensions between citizens and police.

Police did not allow citizens to protest on the main boulevard in front of the Prime Minister’s Office. As a result, students and other citizens stayed on the sidewalks to continue the protest.

Të lidhura None found

There were also clashes on the sidewalks, some of them violent, between police officers and protesters. Several protesters were taken away by police.

News24 received reports from people who said they had been fined 5 million lek for blocking the road. They said they were facing financial difficulties and could not pay the fine, while accusing the government of targeting the poor.