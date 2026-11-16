Minister of Defense Ejup Maqedonci presented Kosovo’s contribution to mine clearance and its support for Ukraine in Brussels during a conference dedicated to demining the country.

According to him, since 1999, Kosovo and the Kosovo Security Force have cleared 62 million square meters of land, destroyed 93,000 explosive devices and responded to nearly 10,000 calls for their destruction.

Të lidhura None found

The minister said that Kosovo has trained 146 members of Ukrainian institutions in demining, provided two military support packages and assisted in training Ukrainian recruits in Britain.

He expressed readiness to continue supporting Ukraine and said that Ukraine’s recognition of Kosovo would make cooperation between the two countries easier.

In his address to the Ukraine Mine Action Conference (UMAC), organized by the European Union and Ukraine in partnership with the Kingdom of Belgium, Maqedonci addressed the prime minister, ministers and other attendees.

He said that Kosovo’s experience in clearing mines and unexploded ordnance had been gained without a single member of the Kosovo Security Force being injured during these operations.

Reaffirming the Republic of Kosovo’s commitment to Ukraine, the minister explained that the Kosovo Security Force, as part of the Demining Coalition and in cooperation with the United States European Command, had trained seven groups comprising a total of 146 members of Ukraine’s National Police, National Guard and Emergency Services.

In addition to the two military support packages, Kosovo has participated for two years in Operation Interflex in the United Kingdom to train Ukrainian recruits, and has hosted journalists from Ukraine.

Maqedonci said that Kosovo was ready to make its demining expertise available for Ukraine’s post-conflict recovery, as well as at other stages, whenever this was jointly decided.

According to him, Ukraine’s recognition of Kosovo would help provide greater support to Ukraine without facing procedures and obstacles that he described as unnecessary.

The minister noted that, although this issue might not be directly related to the conference, in addition to providing direct assistance to Ukraine, vigilance must be maintained against Russia’s efforts to expand and maintain its influence in Europe and within the geographical borders of the European Union.

He said that Russian influence continued to be present in Serbia, where Russian institutions maintain contacts, communicate and cooperate with security institutions. According to him, they also continue to support civil protection and other activities in Serbia.

Maqedonci said that reducing and obstructing Russia’s presence in Europe or within European borders would help Ukraine and Europe’s security. He concluded his speech by thanking those present.