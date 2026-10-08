VV MP: KPC is investigating Blerim Isufaj, also mentions Përparim Rama

The Vetëvendosje Movement MP Egzon Azemi has commented on recent developments in Kosovo’s Prosecution Service on Facebook.

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According to his claim, the Kosovo Prosecutorial Council has launched an investigation into Blerim Isufaj over suspicions that, while performing his duties, certain individuals may have been favored and spared criminal prosecution.

“Apparently, the KPC has launched an investigation into Blerim Isufaj over suspicions that he ‘protected’ several ‘big fish’ from legal prosecution,” Azemi wrote.

In his post, the MP also mentioned Pristina Mayor Përparim Rama.

Full post:

Apparently, the KPC has launched an investigation into Blerim Isufaj over suspicions that he “protected” several “big fish” from legal prosecution.

Përparim Rama… tick-tock, tick-tock…