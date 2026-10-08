Crisis Management Center: 30 fires reported in open areas, 12 remain active

Crisis Management Center: 30 fires reported in open areas, 12 remain active

Data from the Crisis Management Center show that, as of 6:30 p.m. on October 8, 30 fires had been recorded in open areas in North Macedonia. Of this total, 12 fires remain active, two have been brought under control and 16 have been extinguished.

Të lidhura

None found

The fires that remain active are located in the municipalities of Studeniçan, Çashkë, Likovë, Dëbarcë, Vinicë, Vrapçisht, Manastir, Novaci and Prilep. Field teams are working to stabilize the situation and contain the fires.

Two other fires, reported in the municipalities of Kumanovë and Koçan, are currently under control.

The extinguished fires were recorded in Saraj, Qendër, Çair, Aerodrom, Gazi Babë, Mogillë, Dollnen, Demir Hisar, Bosillovë, Vasilevë, Makedonska Kamenicë, Vinicë, Kumanovë, Kratovë and Vrapçisht.


Shtuar 8.10.2026 21:39

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