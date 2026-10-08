Protest continues outside Parliament, citizens defy the rain: The criminal government has reached its end!

Protest continues outside Parliament, citizens defy the rain: The criminal government has reached its end!

The citizens’ protest against the government and Prime Minister Edi Rama has entered its 131st consecutive day.

Të lidhura

None found

Despite the difficult weather conditions and rainfall, protesters have continued their stand outside Parliament.

Meanwhile, the Territorial Reform has been debated inside the Assembly chamber and is expected to be put to a vote by lawmakers later.

Citizens have continued their calls against the government, demanding the immediate resignation of Prime Minister Edi Rama. They have also called for the arrest of former Deputy Prime Minister Belinda Balluku, who has been accused of corruption and other criminal offenses.


Shtuar 8.10.2026 21:41

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