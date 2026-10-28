Vote to be held today for new head of the Prosecution for Organized Crime and Corruption

Public prosecutors will vote today to decide who will lead the Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office for the Prosecution of Organized Crime and Corruption (PTHP NKOK).

Five candidates are in the running: Faton Azizi, Trajçe Pelivanov, Lidija Raiçeviç, Iskra Haxhi Vasileva and Jovan Cvetanovski. A total of 187 public prosecutors are eligible to vote in the direct election, which will be conducted by secret ballot.

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Voting will take place from 08:00 to 16:00. After the polling stations close, the results will be tallied at a public session, which AIM will broadcast live.

The election is being organized by a commission established by the Council of Public Prosecutors. Its members are Ermon Neziri, Svetlana Stojkoviç and Keti Petkova.

On October 13 this year, the five candidates presented their programs at a session of the Council of the Public Prosecutor’s Office. Their plans focus on strengthening investigative capacity, combating corruption and money laundering, conducting financial investigations, improving efficiency and ensuring greater independence for the Prosecutor’s Office.

The announcement of the election for the chief public prosecutor of the Public Prosecutor’s Office of the Republic of Macedonia was published in the Official Gazette on August 21 this year.

The process began after the term of the current head, Islam Abazi, ended. He took up the position in October 2022.