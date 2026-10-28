Reuters: Students in Albania protest against Edi Rama and corruption: Why is Generation Z leading demonstrations in Europe?

News agency Reuters has devoted an extensive article to protests in several European countries, including Albania. In the piece, titled “‘Nobody listened to us’ – why Generation Z is leading protests across Europe,” Reuters says the protests have spread across France, Italy, Belgium and Albania.

“The demonstrations are driven by grievances including the cost of living, poor school conditions and perceived corruption,” Reuters writes, noting that “in Serbia, student-led demonstrations helped topple the country’s longtime leader, while further protests are planned in Germany this weekend.”

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Turning to events in Albania, the agency writes that “unrest has also hit Albania, where student-led demonstrations against the government of Prime Minister Edi Rama, fueled by anger over perceived corruption, a lack of jobs and poor education standards, swept through Tirana and spread to other cities.”

“Our prime minister spent 130 days not listening to us,” said Xyke Kurti, a 19-year-old architecture student.

“If you ask a student in Albania, ‘Where do you see your future?’ everyone says, ‘Outside this country,’” she said, arguing that at home, even if you have talent, someone with “connections will always beat you,” Reuters writes.