For 2027, the Municipality of Vlora has planned a budget of around 82 million euros, but the way the draft budget was published and the distribution of funds have caused strong clashes with the opposition. Opposition councilors Atrid Hoxha and Gjergji Nika emphasize that 50 percent of the Vlora Municipality budget goes to administrative salaries, while the number of its employees has multiplied within a year.

While Vlora is facing serious problems in the supply of drinking water and with consumer poisonings, the draft budget presented by the majority does not foresee any funds for rehabilitation interventions. Also, the concentration of investments only in the city of Vlora has left Orikum and Radhima out of attention.

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Councilor Gjergji Nika raises the concern that Vlora, as a city that hosts tens of thousands of tourists, also needs a bus terminal and a firefighter center, but these services have not been included in the draft budget either.

According to opposition councilors, the draft budget for 2027 has been proposed before the state budget is approved, accusing the majority that this was done deliberately to orient the distribution of funds and tenders that open at the beginning of the year.