Air Force One took off from Shenzhen Airport in China shortly after 6:45 p.m. local time, after Donald Trump’s trilateral summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Earlier today, aboard the American presidential aircraft, the White House confiscated phones from press representatives — a highly unusual measure, especially since the flight had departed from China several hours earlier.

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“Our phones are being taken at this time for security reasons,” said the pool reporter who covers the American president’s activities for the other media outlets that were not accompanying him on this trip.

In a post on X, Fox News reporter Jackie Heinrich, president of the White House Correspondents’ Association, noted that reporters’ phones were not taken during the American president’s last visit to China in May.

Trump is expected to return directly to the United States after the summit, so this White House measure could be a signal of something that has not yet been made public. The American president has several times raised the possibility of a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during his stay in Asia.