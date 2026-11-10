VLEN: Musa Xhaferi is blocking ratification of the border agreement with Albania

Ratification in Parliament of the agreement between North Macedonia and Albania on entry-to-entry border controls has not moved forward. The agreement has yet to be considered by the Foreign Policy Committee, which is chaired by Musa Xhaferi.

According to VLEN, the delay meant the proposal was not included in the plenary session scheduled for today. The legislative initiative to ratify the agreement was submitted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade.

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VLEN lawmakers say the agreement is important for making travel easier for citizens and strengthening regional ties, particularly with Kosovo and Albania. They also link it to strategic infrastructure projects, including Corridor 8, the Shkup–Bllacë road and the Tetovë–Prizren route.

The agreement provides for a joint entry-to-entry control system at five border crossings between the two countries. Citizens crossing the border would stop only once and undergo a single check.

Qafë Thana is among the border crossings covered. Although the “One stop shop” system is in place there, the entry-to-entry control model is not yet fully operational. Under the new agreement, citizens would undergo just one check at this crossing as well.

VLEN lawmakers say it is still unclear when the parliamentary committee will consider the agreement or when it might return to a plenary session for ratification.