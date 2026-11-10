Dimitrieska-Koçoska: Changes to the 2026 budget respond to economic developments and protect public finances

Finance Minister Gordana Dimitrieska-Koçoska described the budget revision as a timely response to new economic circumstances that preserves the stability of public finances.

Presenting the proposal to amend and supplement the 2026 budget, which was included on the agenda of today’s parliamentary session, she said global uncertainty and its impact on the country’s economy require economic policies to adapt. According to the minister, the Government has a responsibility to act in time, keeping public finances stable and ensuring that the state continues to function without interruption. The changes, she stressed, aim to keep the budget stable through the end of the year and provide certainty for citizens and the economy.

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Dimitrieska-Koçoska explained that the revision adjusts revenue and spending to reflect actual economic developments and the need to manage public funds rationally, efficiently and responsibly. This means stronger budget discipline, careful spending plans and the best possible use of revenue, without compromising the state’s ability to meet its obligations.

The minister clarified that the revision was not prompted by budget liquidity problems. According to her, it is linked to the Government’s measures to reduce VAT and excise duties on gasoline and diesel. These measures directly affect budget revenue, but they have supported citizens’ living standards and the economy, while also preventing high oil prices from feeding through into the prices of other products and services.