Haxhiu and senior IRI official discuss the Assembly’s work and parliamentary cooperation

Speaker of the Assembly Albulena Haxhiu met with Stephen B. Nix, senior director for Europe and Eurasia at the International Republican Institute (IRI).

In a Facebook post, Haxhiu said their conversation focused on developments in Kosovo, the work of the Assembly and ways to strengthen parliamentary cooperation.

Të lidhura None found

She said she and Nix also discussed legislative priorities, parliamentary oversight and the importance of dialogue and cooperation among parliamentary groups.

According to Haxhiu, the two sides also exchanged views on political developments in the Western Balkans, the region’s challenges and the importance of stability and regional cooperation.

Haxhiu praised IRI’s role in developing democracy in Kosovo and expressed her willingness to continue their cooperation, particularly in strengthening parliamentary capacity.