Vjosa Osmani honored with the “Global Diplomacy Award

Kosovo’s former president, Vjosa Osmani, has received the “Global Diplomacy Award” at a ceremony in Turkey. More than 350 participants from 32 countries around the world gathered there at the invitation of the Global Journalism Council.

After receiving the award, Osmani expressed her gratitude. She said that genuine diplomacy builds bridges between people and always stands on the side of justice.

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Osmani wrote that, like every other award, she dedicates this one to the suffering people of Kosovo, who sacrificed everything—even children in their cradles—so that freedom could be enjoyed today. She also dedicated it to the founding father of the Republic, President Ibrahim Rugova, from whom, she said, they learned the importance of alliances, building bridges and nurturing friendships.

According to Osmani, the award also serves as a tribute to the journalists who had the courage to tell the truth during the war in Kosovo, thereby helping save countless lives. She wrote that courageous journalism does more than bear witness to history: it also protects life and humanity.