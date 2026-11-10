VIDEO/ New investment bill under public consultation, Minister Ibrahimaj: Albania needs higher wages

VIDEO/ New investment bill under public consultation, Minister Ibrahimaj: Albania needs higher wages

In a social media post, Minister of Economy and Innovation Delina Ibrahimaj announced that the new “On Investments” bill has been put out for public consultation, inviting businesses, investors, business associations and experts to submit their suggestions and proposals.

Ibrahimaj emphasized that the initiative aims to create more favorable conditions for encouraging new investment in Albania by establishing clear rules, simplifying procedures and ensuring security for domestic and foreign investors.

Të lidhura

None found

“Albania needs to encourage new investment. For businesses that grow, for new jobs. For greater productivity and higher wages,” Ibrahimaj said.

Ibrahimaj underscored the importance of involving stakeholder groups in drafting the new legal framework, noting that their suggestions and proposals will help create better conditions for investment and the further development of the Albanian economy.

The bill is currently in the public consultation phase, during which interested parties can contribute to improving it.


Shtuar 10.11.2026 10:15

Tags: ,
Kurti at dinner hosted by Macron at the Élysée Palace in Paris

Kurti at dinner hosted by Macron at the Élysée Palace in Paris
Rama in Paris: Kosovo is an independent state and cannot become a new Serbian fantasy

Rama in Paris: Kosovo is an independent state and cannot become a new Serbian fantasy
Rama and his wife attend Macron’s presidential reception in Paris

Rama and his wife attend Macron’s presidential reception in Paris
VIDEO/ Two athletes catapulted from Slovenia’s 360-meter-high chimney, reach 180 km/h and set two Guinness records

VIDEO/ Two athletes catapulted from Slovenia’s 360-meter-high chimney, reach 180 km/h and set two Guinness records
Alimehmeti or Binaj? Bushati: PD has a stale mindset and risks disappearing if it fields its own candidate

Alimehmeti or Binaj? Bushati: PD has a stale mindset and risks disappearing if it fields its own candidate
Flying cars expected to be used in China from summer 2027, priced at around $300,000

Flying cars expected to be used in China from summer 2027, priced at around $300,000
Këlliçi: European Parliament debate exposed the crisis in Rama’s government; free elections and a technical government are needed

Këlliçi: European Parliament debate exposed the crisis in Rama’s government; free elections and a technical government are needed
Governing majority rejects proposal for 200-denar student meal subsidy

Governing majority rejects proposal for 200-denar student meal subsidy
kumar siteleriBursa Escortkumar sitelerijojobetgüvenilir bahis sitelerigüvenilir bahis siteleriyasal bahis sitelerigrandpashabetbetparkkahraman haberdeneme bonusujojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişcasinofast güncel girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişUltrabetonline notaryjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişxbahisjojobetjojobet girişgiftcardmall/mygiftextrabetextrabet