VIDEO/ New investment bill under public consultation, Minister Ibrahimaj: Albania needs higher wages

In a social media post, Minister of Economy and Innovation Delina Ibrahimaj announced that the new “On Investments” bill has been put out for public consultation, inviting businesses, investors, business associations and experts to submit their suggestions and proposals.

Ibrahimaj emphasized that the initiative aims to create more favorable conditions for encouraging new investment in Albania by establishing clear rules, simplifying procedures and ensuring security for domestic and foreign investors.

Të lidhura None found

“Albania needs to encourage new investment. For businesses that grow, for new jobs. For greater productivity and higher wages,” Ibrahimaj said.

Ibrahimaj underscored the importance of involving stakeholder groups in drafting the new legal framework, noting that their suggestions and proposals will help create better conditions for investment and the further development of the Albanian economy.

The bill is currently in the public consultation phase, during which interested parties can contribute to improving it.