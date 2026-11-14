Vjosa Osmani criticizes institutions: Arlinda was left unprotected, while the owner of a cow was arrested

LDK MP Vjosa Osmani has strongly criticized the institutions in a post about how security and justice issues are handled.

Contrasting Arlinda’s case with the arrest of the owner of a cow that was grazing, Osmani said that Arlinda had been left in death’s hands, while the cow’s owner had ended up in handcuffs.

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She said this approach leaves victims unprotected and reflects a medieval logic and a perversion of justice. Osmani said the institutions appear capable of protecting a pasture from a cow, but not human life, calling this the final straw.