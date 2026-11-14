Vjosa Osmani criticizes institutions: Arlinda was left unprotected, while the owner of a cow was arrested

Vjosa Osmani criticizes institutions: Arlinda was left unprotected, while the owner of a cow was arrested

LDK MP Vjosa Osmani has strongly criticized the institutions in a post about how security and justice issues are handled.

Contrasting Arlinda’s case with the arrest of the owner of a cow that was grazing, Osmani said that Arlinda had been left in death’s hands, while the cow’s owner had ended up in handcuffs.

Të lidhura

None found

She said this approach leaves victims unprotected and reflects a medieval logic and a perversion of justice. Osmani said the institutions appear capable of protecting a pasture from a cow, but not human life, calling this the final straw.


Shtuar 14.11.2026 16:23

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