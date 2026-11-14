Opposition MPs seek Neime Binaku-Isufi’s dismissal from the Competition Authority

Arben Mustafa, an MP from the Democratic Party of Kosovo and chair of the Kosovo Assembly’s Committee on Economy, announced that he has initiated a request to dismiss Neime Binaku-Isufi, chair of the Competition Authority’s Commission.

In a Facebook post, Mustafa said he had initiated the request together with MPs from the PDK, LDK and the Alliance as part of efforts to address irregularities at the Competition Authority.

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According to Mustafa, institutional accountability is being sought over suspected legal violations, failure to implement decisions by administrative and judicial bodies, involvement in political activities prohibited by law, and a lack of accountability to the parliamentary committee.

Mustafa said that Vetëvendosje MPs had blocked parliamentary discussion of the irregularities and suspected legal violations reported at the institution by repeatedly voting to remove the issue from the Committee on Economy’s agenda.

He stressed that the Assembly, along with all MPs tasked with overseeing the Authority, also bears responsibility for ensuring that it operates lawfully.