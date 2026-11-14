Limaj questions integrity of Special Court judges and alleges political influence by EULEX

The functioning of the Special Court and delays in the Kosovo Assembly’s review of the law governing it were the focus of criticism by Fatmir Limaj, leader of the Social Democratic Initiative, during a panel discussion titled “Kosovo after September 16,” organized by AAB University College.

Speaking about the proceedings against former leaders of the Kosovo Liberation Army, he questioned the integrity of the judges serving on the trial panels. According to Limaj, the president of the Special Court, despite having the authority to select judges and oversee the court’s operations, has failed to ensure the integrity of those panels.

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In his view, her actions and decisions show that judges of questionable integrity have been selected. He alleged that one of them, who was also involved in his own trial, is suspected of having interfered or attempted to interfere in those proceedings.

Limaj said his concerns related not only to witnesses but also to the trial panel that tried the four KLA leaders. He questioned their personal integrity and stated that the presiding judge on the panel that tried his four former comrades-in-arms had served with EULEX in Pristina. According to him, that judge was said to have received political decisions and orders from his superiors.

Another issue the Initiative leader addressed was the failure to review the Law on the Special Court at the Assembly’s most recent session. He said the matter had been repeatedly postponed since the law was returned to the legislature and urged lawmakers to bring it to a conclusion.

Limaj described the period from the law’s adoption to the present as evidence of a profound lack of seriousness and extraordinary irresponsibility. He said lawmakers needed to understand the gravity of the issue, as the law was already overdue and there was no room for further delay.

Asked about the absence of PDK lawmakers from the session at which the Law on the Special Court was due to be reviewed, he expressed deep disappointment and said he did not understand their behavior.

Limaj called such irresponsibility unacceptable, saying it meant toying with the feelings of those held there and the promises made to them. He demanded an end to the lack of seriousness and a resolution on the law, describing the session’s failure because of extended lunches as scandalous.

In closing, he urged lawmakers to resolve the matter as soon as possible, describing it as one of the country’s most important issues.