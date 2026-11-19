In the Kosovo Assembly, Minister of Health Arben Vitia announced that investigations into medicine supply problems began several months ago and that the suspension of four pharmacists does not mark the end of this process.

Responding to criticism over medicine shortages and actions taken against pharmaceutical personnel, Vitia clarified that the public was informed about the investigation only one day after it began, while the suspensions were implemented exactly on the day he was reporting before lawmakers during the interpellation.

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The minister stressed that the investigative process will continue and that the actions taken so far against pharmacists relate to cases that have already been documented.

He stressed that the investigation had begun a long time ago, but information to the public was given only one day after this, while measures against pharmacists were taken on the day of the parliamentary session. Vitia added that the investigation does not close with these suspensions and is still ongoing, while the measures taken so far reflect only those issues that have been identified.