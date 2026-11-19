During a session of the Kosovo Assembly, Minister of Environment Fitore Pacolli and Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK) MP Arben Gashi engaged in a debate over the serious situation caused by the fire at the waste landfill in Peja, where they held opposing views on who should bear institutional responsibility for addressing this situation.

According to Minister Pacolli, concern over the landfill’s condition is fully justified, but she stressed that the main burden for its maintenance and administration falls on the Municipality of Peja.

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Pacolli: Municipality of Peja bears primary responsibility for the landfill

“The concern is entirely reasonable. Legal competencies and institutional responsibilities must certainly be clarified. The landfill is directly managed by the municipality of Peja, and as long as it remains under municipal management, the primary responsibility for maintenance and mismanagement belongs to the municipality of Peja. Neither the ministry nor the company has authority in this case. We are in communication with the company,” she stated.

LDK MP Arben Gashi reacted to this statement, emphasizing that in this situation it does not matter which institution is responsible for the landfill, but that the priority is the safety of citizens’ lives and health.

He called for immediate intervention and the allocation of an emergency fund to extinguish the fire, adding that the issue of responsibility for this crisis can be addressed later by judicial institutions.

Gashi calls for immediate action

“As far as I know, the landfill is a regional public enterprise where waste is collected from Peja, Istog, Deçan and Klina, but that does not matter now, citizens’ lives are at risk. I don’t care whether it belongs to the municipality, the government, or someone else; what matters is people’s lives. Whatever needs to be done, allocate an emergency fund, the fire must be stopped there. As for the guilty, go to the courts, let whoever is to blame answer before the law. I am not treating this politically and I am not attacking, but I am asking for the protection of people,” Gashi said.

In her rebuttal, Minister Pacolli responded that the current situation is the result of mismanagement that has lasted for years and that the problems accumulated over this period cannot be solved in a short time.

She criticized Gashi for not having raised his voice earlier about this problem, while she placed responsibility for this situation on the municipal leadership of Peja.

Pacolli counters Gashi, saying he remained silent for years

“If you had opened this debate years ago, when there were alarm signals that the landfill was being mismanaged, you did not raise your voice then. Years of mismanagement brought us here today, and we cannot fix it within a short time. You should address it where it belongs. The municipality must be held responsible for this situation. It is the mayor from your party who has led the municipality of Peja for many years,” Pacolli said.

In another development, the waste landfill in Sferkë, Peja, has been facing fires and pollution for months, raising major concerns among residents of the area.