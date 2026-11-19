From 16 to 22 November 2026, North Macedonia’s traffic police, which is part of the European Roads Policing Network (ROADPOL), is carrying out intensive road checks as part of the international operation “Truck & Bus,” focused on improving the safety of buses and heavy transport vehicles on the road.

According to the Ministry of Interior, this action aims to prevent accidents, identify and punish violations in a timely manner, and increase safety for all road users.

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During inspections, special emphasis is given to the technical condition and safety equipment of buses and trucks, compliance with legal conditions for the organized transport of children, and the implementation of rules for school, educational and recreational excursions. The psychophysical condition and fitness of drivers to drive safely are also verified, as well as the fulfillment of other legal obligations in the field of road transport.

At the same time, police officers are also carrying out more frequent checks on other road users, focusing especially on speed limit violations, driving under the influence of alcohol or narcotic substances, failure to use seat belts, irregular passenger transport, and other violations that seriously endanger road safety.

The Ministry of Interior calls on every vehicle driver, transport company and other road user to responsibly respect traffic rules and exercise maximum care while moving on the road.