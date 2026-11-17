VITA asks the prosecution to investigate aflatoxin concerns, says it has not received results from more than 30 inspections

VITA Dairy has asked the State Prosecutor’s Office to review the procedures related to concerns that the permitted level of aflatoxin M1 was exceeded in one batch of its products. The company is also calling for transparency from the responsible institutions.

In its public statement, VITA expressed concern over repeated inspections and suspicions directed at the company, which it says have been raised since July 2.

Të lidhura None found

The company says that more than 650 samples have been taken and over 30 inspections have been carried out during this period, but claims it has still not been given the relevant results.

VITA says the initial suspicions concerned palm oil, followed by powdered milk and, later, the use of well water. According to the company, none of these claims has been confirmed.

Regarding the latest case, the company says that a sample of just one liter of milk was submitted, and that claims that the permitted aflatoxin M1 limit was exceeded in one production batch are based on this sample.

VITA says that in its 25 years of operation, there have been no cases of harm to consumers’ health. It also cites the IFS Food, Halal Food Certificate and HACCP certifications it holds.

Raising concerns that it may have been treated unfairly and that deliberate actions may have been taken against it, the company has asked the State Prosecutor’s Office to investigate the entire process: from sample collection to laboratory results and the actions of the responsible institutions.

It is also asking to be given access to the laboratory test results and for an independent verification of the disputed sample.

In a message to consumers, VITA said it believes in the quality of its products and that they are made with 100 percent milk from local farmers.

“We are not seeking privileges. We are seeking justice, equal treatment and for the truth to come to light,” the VITA dairy said in its statement.