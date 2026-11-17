North Macedonia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs announced that on November 17, an 18-year-old from the village of Radiovce was detained on suspicion of falsely reporting that a bomb had been planted at the “Kiril Pejčinović” high school in Tetovo.

According to the announcement, on November 17, 2026, from 5:45 a.m. to 7:25 a.m., officers from the Sector for Combating Terrorism, Violent Extremism and Radicalization, part of the Department for the Suppression of Organized and Serious Crime, together with officers from the Cybercrime Sector and the Zherovjan Police Unit under the Tetovo Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, searched the home and outbuildings of A.D. (18) in Radiovce, near Tetovo.

Të lidhura None found

The search was conducted on suspicion of an offense under Article 366 of the Criminal Code, concerning a false report that a bomb had been planted at the municipal secondary school, “Kiril Pejčinović” high school in Tetovo.

During the search, police seized a mobile phone. A.D. was taken into custody and escorted to the police station, where he was held for further proceedings. Once the case documentation is complete, the authorities will file the appropriate criminal complaint.