Mefail Bajqinovci, chair of the Parliamentary Commission on Security and Defence Affairs, and its members met with Jonathan Hargreaves, the United Kingdom’s ambassador to Kosovo.

According to a statement by Bajqinovci, the discussion focused on the Commission’s priorities and work in the security and defence sector, as well as the importance of cooperation with international partners.

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Bajqinovci wrote on Facebook that he expressed his gratitude to the United Kingdom for its continued support for Kosovo. He also reaffirmed the intention to expand cooperation and strengthen the capacities of the institutions responsible for security and defence.

According to the MP, the partnership with the United Kingdom and international allies is key to strengthening security, maintaining stability and consolidating the democratic institutions of the Republic of Kosovo.