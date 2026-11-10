Visit by Serbia’s Student List to Kosovo discussed by security committee

The visit by representatives of Serbia’s Student List to Kosovo was discussed at a meeting of the parliamentary Committee on Security and Defense Affairs.

The committee’s deputy chair, Fadil Hadërgjonaj, said the visit had been scheduled a day earlier and also raised concerns about the messages conveyed during it. He said the committee had received no official notification from the relevant institutions about whether permission had been granted for the visit.

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Hadërgjonaj called for clarification on whether permission had been obtained from the relevant ministry, what procedures had been followed, and which bodies are responsible for monitoring and overseeing visits of this kind. He also raised questions about their independence and oversight mechanisms.

The committee chair, Mefail Bajqinovci, said he expects a response or information about the visit from the minister of internal affairs or the minister of foreign affairs. He said the Student List representatives do not represent official policy as long as they have not come to power.

The same meeting also addressed the selection of a new commissioner for the Information and Privacy Agency (AIP). During the discussion, it was announced that the previous commissioner’s term ended on June 18, 2026.

The committee has announced a competition for the position. At today’s meeting, Bajqinovci said the working group would begin preparing the competition, including drafting the criteria for candidates.

The selection will follow parliamentary procedures, and activities related to the process are planned in the Assembly of Kosovo. The working group is expected to determine the criteria and details of the competition, while application deadlines and procedures are expected to be made public through official Assembly announcements.

AIP is an independent institution that oversees the implementation of legislation on the protection of personal data and the right of access to public documents in Kosovo.