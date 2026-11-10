Visit by Serbia’s Student List to Kosovo discussed by security committee

Visit by Serbia’s Student List to Kosovo discussed by security committee

The visit by representatives of Serbia’s Student List to Kosovo was discussed at a meeting of the parliamentary Committee on Security and Defense Affairs.

The committee’s deputy chair, Fadil Hadërgjonaj, said the visit had been scheduled a day earlier and also raised concerns about the messages conveyed during it. He said the committee had received no official notification from the relevant institutions about whether permission had been granted for the visit.

Të lidhura

None found

Hadërgjonaj called for clarification on whether permission had been obtained from the relevant ministry, what procedures had been followed, and which bodies are responsible for monitoring and overseeing visits of this kind. He also raised questions about their independence and oversight mechanisms.

The committee chair, Mefail Bajqinovci, said he expects a response or information about the visit from the minister of internal affairs or the minister of foreign affairs. He said the Student List representatives do not represent official policy as long as they have not come to power.

The same meeting also addressed the selection of a new commissioner for the Information and Privacy Agency (AIP). During the discussion, it was announced that the previous commissioner’s term ended on June 18, 2026.

The committee has announced a competition for the position. At today’s meeting, Bajqinovci said the working group would begin preparing the competition, including drafting the criteria for candidates.

The selection will follow parliamentary procedures, and activities related to the process are planned in the Assembly of Kosovo. The working group is expected to determine the criteria and details of the competition, while application deadlines and procedures are expected to be made public through official Assembly announcements.

AIP is an independent institution that oversees the implementation of legislation on the protection of personal data and the right of access to public documents in Kosovo.


Shtuar 10.11.2026 12:33

Tags: , , ,
Kurti at dinner hosted by Macron at the Élysée Palace in Paris

Kurti at dinner hosted by Macron at the Élysée Palace in Paris
Rama in Paris: Kosovo is an independent state and cannot become a new Serbian fantasy

Rama in Paris: Kosovo is an independent state and cannot become a new Serbian fantasy
Rama and his wife attend Macron’s presidential reception in Paris

Rama and his wife attend Macron’s presidential reception in Paris
VIDEO/ Two athletes catapulted from Slovenia’s 360-meter-high chimney, reach 180 km/h and set two Guinness records

VIDEO/ Two athletes catapulted from Slovenia’s 360-meter-high chimney, reach 180 km/h and set two Guinness records
Alimehmeti or Binaj? Bushati: PD has a stale mindset and risks disappearing if it fields its own candidate

Alimehmeti or Binaj? Bushati: PD has a stale mindset and risks disappearing if it fields its own candidate
Flying cars expected to be used in China from summer 2027, priced at around $300,000

Flying cars expected to be used in China from summer 2027, priced at around $300,000
Këlliçi: European Parliament debate exposed the crisis in Rama’s government; free elections and a technical government are needed

Këlliçi: European Parliament debate exposed the crisis in Rama’s government; free elections and a technical government are needed
Governing majority rejects proposal for 200-denar student meal subsidy

Governing majority rejects proposal for 200-denar student meal subsidy
kumar siteleriBursa Escortkumar sitelerijojobetgüvenilir bahis sitelerigüvenilir bahis siteleriyasal bahis sitelerigrandpashabetbetparkkahraman haberdeneme bonusujojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişcasinofast güncel girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişUltrabetonline notaryjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişxbahisjojobetjojobet girişgiftcardmall/mygiftextrabetextrabet