After heated debate, committee removes Competition Authority’s report from agenda

The Committee on Economy, Industry, Entrepreneurship, Trade and Innovation decided, amid controversy and clashes between lawmakers, not to include the reporting by members of the Kosovo Competition Authority on its agenda. At the same meeting, it approved the addition of the draft law on the Energy Regulatory Office (ERO). Minister of Economy Artane Rizvanolli is reporting on the matter.

The initiative to remove the item concerning the Competition Authority’s report was put forward by lawmaker Artan Asllani. He said the institution’s representatives were not present at the meeting, even though they had been scheduled to report on the situation at the Authority.

Të lidhura None found

Asllani: I propose removing the fourth item from the agenda

“I am proposing something simple. We are also looking at attendance: the fourth item on the agenda. I propose removing it because it has been the subject of discussion for a long time, and we can see that they are not present. I request that it not remain on the agenda,” Asllani said.

The proposal drew opposition from the opposition. PDK lawmaker Mërgim Lushtaku stressed that it was not up to lawmakers to decide whether guests from an institution would attend the meeting.

Lushtaku: We invited them; whether they come or not is their responsibility

“Regarding the fourth item proposed by Mr. Asllani, I do not think it is right for lawmakers to take on the role of spokesperson for another institution. We invited them; whether they know about it or not and whether they come is their responsibility,” Lushtaku said.

LDK lawmaker Ermal Sadiku joined the debate and criticized Asllani. He called the request to remove an item hypocrisy, referring to the fact that Asllani had earlier opposed the addition of another item.

Sadiku: Artan, this is the height of hypocrisy

“You are asking for an item to be removed from the agenda because there was no time to discuss it. Artan, this is the height of hypocrisy: you are asking to add something to the agenda while at the same time removing something for which there has been no time. Do you know what you voted for earlier?” Sadiku said.

Asllani responded by saying that the discussion had taken an unacceptable turn and could not continue in that manner.

Asllani: The debate deteriorated and took a bad turn

“So much was discussed here that it was called into question whether I even understand Albanian. This is unacceptable to me, and I cannot continue like this. The debate deteriorated and sank to an unacceptable level,” Asllani said.

LVV lawmaker Ilir Kërçeli spoke about the absence of representatives of the Competition Authority and said that the institution’s chairwoman had not appeared to report.

Kërçeli: The chairwoman is not coming to report, but we cannot order her to

“The chairwoman is not coming to report, and we cannot order her to come. She has an obligation to appear. Are we going to dismiss her, gentlemen?” he said.

Another debate took place over a request by LVV lawmaker Taulant Kelmendi to include the draft law on the Energy Regulatory Office on the agenda.

Kelmendi requested that the draft law be reviewed at that day’s meeting. According to him, the Government had sent it to the Assembly on 6 November 2026, and the initiative was linked to Kosovo’s obligations under the European Union’s Growth Plan, through which the country benefits from a package worth 882 million euros.

Kelmendi: The draft law on the Energy Regulatory Office should be reviewed

“I have a proposal: that the draft law on the Energy Regulatory Office be reviewed. The Government sent it to the Assembly on 6 November 2026, and it is known that this draft law is also linked to the EU Growth Plan, from which Kosovo benefits from a package worth 882 million euros. Assessment takes place in six-month phases and the installments are paid every six months. For the efficiency of our committee, I think it should be added as an item. With the minister here, ready to present the draft law, I see no reason not to include it on the agenda. We also have the work plan,” Kelmendi said.

Committee chair Arben Mustafa opposed the request, saying that not even 24 hours had passed since the committee received the draft law. He also raised concerns about the delay in addressing the draft law on energy efficiency, which, according to him, the committee had been waiting to consider for about a month.

Mustafa: 24 hours have not yet passed since the draft law was received

“To be honest, this proposal surprises me, since not even 24 hours have passed since the committee received the draft law. It is an initiative of great importance, and lawmakers should have been given time at least to read it. You are asking for it to be placed on the agenda before 24 hours have passed. Meanwhile, we have been waiting for about a month to address the energy-efficiency law, but we have not been able to because sometimes you do not come and sometimes the minister is absent. I do not understand this rush. The committee’s work must also be respected. We are not here only to approve the Government’s laws, but also to examine them substantively. Please, let us show some understanding and leave this draft law for the next meeting,” Mustafa said.

Kelmendi responded to the committee chair by asking for the proposal to be put to a vote. According to him, it was not necessary for lawmakers to comment on every request.

Kelmendi: There is a voting mechanism for proposals

“You are the chair of the committee, but you are first among equals. There is no need to comment on every proposal, and no one needs to comment on someone else’s proposal. That is what the voting mechanism is for,” Kelmendi said.

Mustafa continued to oppose the inclusion of the draft law, questioning whether lawmakers had had time to analyze it.

Mustafa: I do not believe anyone managed to analyze it in less than 24 hours

“If you think this draft law only needs to be placed on the agenda, you have the votes in the committee and can pass it. But this shows how important it is to you. I am certain that neither you nor your colleagues managed to analyze it, since it arrived less than 24 hours ago, and now you are asking for it to be put to a vote just so it can pass. That is your right, and it shows how seriously you take it,” Mustafa said.

PDK lawmaker Mërgim Lushtaku referred to the Assembly’s Rules of Procedure and said that lawmakers should be given at least three days to prepare for the consideration of an agenda item.

Lushtaku: The arguments may be ours, while the arrogance of the vote may be yours

“According to Article 34, we must have at least three days to prepare for an agenda item. I understand that you are the majority and that, as some people think, someone else—in this case, the Government—thinks more for you than you think for yourselves. Nevertheless, someone may want to read the materials and consult other parties before forming a position. All these laws are important, and each has its own deadline under the rules, to which all lawmakers have agreed. Naturally, you can outvote us, because we know that when the arguments are on our side, the arrogance of the vote may be on your side,” Lushtaku said.

The committee is continuing its meeting with a report by Minister of Economy Artane Rizvanolli, without the presence of opposition members.