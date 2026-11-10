Ombudsperson raises concerns over air pollution in Kosovo and institutional shortcomings

Air pollution remains one of Kosovo’s main environmental and public health problems. That is the assessment of the Ombudsperson in a report on air quality in the Republic of Kosovo from a human rights perspective. The report has been sent to the government and other responsible institutions.

Data from the Kosovo Environmental Protection Agency included in the report show that, in 2025, the state monitoring network recorded 171 days when PM₁₀ particle levels exceeded the daily limit. The highest pollution levels were recorded during the winter.

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The report also examines the potential health effects of exposure to polluted air. According to assessments by Kosovo’s National Institute of Public Health, air pollution is associated with a higher risk of respiratory and cardiovascular diseases. Children, older people and people with chronic illnesses are the most vulnerable groups.

The Ombudsperson identified shortcomings both in the implementation of legislation and in the functioning of institutional mechanisms. The report highlights insufficient human and technical resources for inspections, as well as the need for more advanced monitoring and better coordination among institutions.

The report emphasizes the state’s responsibility to protect citizens from the effects of environmental pollution. Citing the standards of the European Court of Human Rights, the Ombudsperson notes that public authorities must take preventive and effective measures, particularly when they are aware of the risks pollution poses to life and health.

After concluding investigations launched on its own initiative, the Ombudsperson recommended that the responsible institutions strengthen institutional mechanisms, implement legislation, improve public policies and take coordinated measures to reduce pollution.

The report underscores that air quality is not solely an environmental issue: it also affects the protection of fundamental human rights, including the rights to life, health and a clean and healthy environment.