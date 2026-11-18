Bahri Hyseni, head of the Asset Recovery Office and also a prosecutor in the capacity of Deputy Chief State Prosecutor, held an online working session with the delegation of the Basel Institute. The meeting was attended by Rita Simões from ICAR’s research and policy team, Peter Wilson, program co-director from the Basel Institute on Governance, as well as experts Albert Avdiu and Betim Nimani.

The discussion centered on the activities carried out by the Asset Recovery Office in recent months, the difficulties encountered, and the achievements in the processes of identifying, tracing, seizing, and returning illegally acquired assets.

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A key point of the meeting was the analysis of the concept document that sets out the necessity of preparing and approving the Law on Asset Recovery.

It was underlined that establishing a clear legal framework constitutes a precondition for increasing institutional effectiveness in handling issues related to assets derived from unlawful activities, as well as for compliance with the most advanced international norms and practices.

Both parties expressed their commitment to continuing the partnership with the aim of achieving common objectives in the fight against crime. It was also agreed to provide support to the Asset Recovery Office in the form of study visits, professional training, and specialized expertise.