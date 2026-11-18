The mayor of Obiliq hosts German ambassador, with municipal project support at the center of talks

The Mayor of Obiliq Municipality, Halil Thaçi, held a meeting today with Germany’s Ambassador to Kosovo, Rainer Rudolph, where opportunities for cooperation and support for municipal projects were examined.

At this meeting, which was also attended by members of Thaçi’s cabinet, deepening cooperation between the municipality and the German diplomatic representation was discussed.

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Through a Facebook post, Thaçi announced that together with members of his cabinet he had a friendly meeting with Ambassador Rudolph, during which they discussed opportunities for cooperation and support for projects for the benefit of the municipality.

He said the German ambassador expressed readiness to support the municipality and strengthen cooperation in the future.

The mayor of Obiliq thanked the ambassador for the visit and for the expressed willingness to cooperate.