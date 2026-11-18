Foreign students make up 10% of the student population in North Macedonia, Eurostat says

The latest Eurostat data for 2024 reveals that approximately one in ten students in North Macedonia comes from abroad. Of the 58,334 students enrolled in total, 5,807 are foreign nationals, making up around 10 percent of the student body.

This share of international students in North Macedonia exceeds the European Union average, where in 2024 foreign students accounted for 8.7 percent of the total number of students.

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Within the EU, 1.65 million students from abroad were enrolled in higher education institutions last year. Of these, approximately 514,590 came from other member states of the Union, while 1.14 million originated from countries outside the EU.

Eurostat statistics show that the presence of foreign students in European universities has been steadily increasing since 2016, when the first data was collected and the number stood at 1.2 million. In 2023 this number crossed the 1.5 million threshold, while an additional expansion of 4.0 percent was recorded between 2023 and 2024.