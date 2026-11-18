Two-year prison sentences for parents of 14-year-old who died from tumor after choosing alternative practice over medical treatment

In Italy, the parents of Francesco Gianello, a 14-year-old who died from a tumor because he did not receive proper medical care in time, have each been sentenced to two years in prison.

Luigi Gianello and Martina Binotto were found guilty of “negligent homicide” after they entrusted themselves to the so-called “Hamer method” and failed to provide their son with the therapy he needed.

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The ruling was issued by the Court of Assizes of Appeal in Vicenza, which changed the legal classification of the offense from “intentional homicide” to “negligent homicide.” The court also applied the sentence reduction provided for cases conducted under the abbreviated procedure.

During the hearings, the prosecution had left open the possibility of reclassifying the charge, taking into consideration other legal alternatives, such as death as a consequence of another crime or abandonment of a minor.

After the verdict was issued, the couple’s defense attorney, Jacopo Roetta, described it as a significant development for his clients.

“This ruling brings a glimmer of hope from our perspective, because it places the events in a much more appropriate and more accurate framework compared to the initial charge,” he said.

Furthermore, the attorney stressed that, in his view, this case should not have been handled by the Court of Assizes, which deals with the most serious criminal offenses.

“This trial should not have taken place before the body that examines the most serious crimes. These parents should have been spared from all this media attention and more, but above all from the human exposure,” Roetta stated.

The Hamer method, also known as “German New Medicine,” is an alternative practice developed by German physician Ryke Geerd Hamer. According to this theory, diseases, including cancer, are linked to emotional and psychological conflicts. This approach is not supported by scientific evidence and is not recognized as a valid medical treatment for cancer. The case of 14-year-old Francesco Gianello has once again drawn attention to the risks that can arise from refusing or delaying approved medical treatments for serious illnesses.

The parents were each sentenced to two years in prison for the loss of their son’s life, as the ruling reclassified their criminal responsibility from the initial charge of intentional homicide to negligent homicide.