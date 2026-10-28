VIDEO/ Students march through Tirana streets and protest outside the Ministry of Education

VIDEO/ Students march through Tirana streets and protest outside the Ministry of Education

After marching through the streets of Tirana, students have gathered outside the Ministry of Education, where they are continuing their protest with chants against Edi Rama’s government.

Gathered in considerable numbers, the young people are calling for the prime minister’s resignation, while expressing their opposition to the government through slogans and chants.

Të lidhura

None found

The protest comes after more than two weeks of boycotting classes and holding ongoing student rallies. The students are demanding changes and that their requests be met.

Lecturers have also voiced support for the student movement, saying they will stand by the students.


Shtuar 28.10.2026 11:31

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