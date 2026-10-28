Balluku’s villa in Palasë: SPAK charges businessman Arbër Abazi with money laundering

The Special Prosecution Office has charged businessman Arbër Abazi with money laundering as part of an investigation linked to former Deputy Prime Minister Belinda Balluku.

According to information reported by journalist Klodiana Lala, Abazi is suspected of financing the construction of Balluku’s villa in Palasë.

Të lidhura None found

Suspicions related to the property are part of the investigation being conducted by SPAK, while the criminal liability of those involved remains to be determined by the courts.

Meanwhile, 15 other people charged in connection with the same case are expected to appear at the Special Prosecution Office today.

According to the report, they will be notified that the investigation has concluded. Proceedings are expected to continue tomorrow, when other people will appear at SPAK as part of the same process.