Inspection at the Chair market: Customs seizes 135 kilograms of tobacco and 30 liters of alcohol

Inspection at the Chair market: Customs seizes 135 kilograms of tobacco and 30 liters of alcohol

Skopje Customs units and mobile teams from the Operations Department inspected stalls at the Chair green market. During the operation, they seized 135 kilograms of cut tobacco and 30 liters of alcohol on which excise duties totaling 337,558 denars had not been paid.

According to Customs, inspections of excise goods identified three people selling products without excise stamps. The products had been put up for sale illegally, without the required duties first being paid to the state.

Të lidhura

None found

Two of the people will face misdemeanor charges. A criminal complaint under the Criminal Code will be filed against the third person, who sold products with 257,000 denars in unpaid excise duties, Customs said.

The agency said it is stepping up investigations into the import of tobacco and tobacco products, as well as inspections of the domestic market. According to Customs, these measures reflect its commitment to combating the illegal trade in tobacco and tobacco products.


Shtuar 28.10.2026 11:32

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