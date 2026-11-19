Video/ Rama’s embrace in front of journalists, Belgian prime minister’s quip: The Albanian always sneaks up from behind

An unusual scene was filmed during the meeting between Prime Minister Edi Rama and the head of the Belgian government, Bart De Wever, in the presence of the media.

As the two leaders stood in front of the cameras, Rama approached his Belgian colleague from behind and hugged him. At that moment, the Belgian prime minister reacted with humor, making those present laugh.

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“It must be the Albanian. He always sneaks up from behind…,” he said in front of journalists, as the moment was met with laughter.