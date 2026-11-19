At the seventh edition of the Partnership for Transatlantic Energy Cooperation (P-TEC), being held in Warsaw, Minister Sanja Bozhinovska took part in debates dedicated to ensuring energy supply, diversifying sources, and protecting critical energy assets.

The second session of the forum focused on cooperation between ministries and strategic issues linking Europe and the United States in the energy field.

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Minister Bozhinovska noted that North Macedonia, which for three decades has relied solely on natural gas passing through Bulgaria, is now building new supply routes through infrastructure connections with Greece and Serbia. According to her, the interconnector with Greece will be ready in June next year and will also have capacity for transporting hydrogen.

She added that work is also underway on connecting the electricity grid with Albania, as well as on reactivating the oil pipeline with Greece, which has remained unused for 12 years.

Another important topic at the discussion table was the protection of vital energy infrastructure from cyber risks and drone attacks.

Bozhinovska stressed the necessity of close coordination between institutions, operating companies, and the private sector, as well as the need for a legal framework that responds to these challenges.

Speaking about difficulties in supply chains, she cited the example of an investor seeking to build a gas turbine who was told that the earliest possible delivery would be in 2032. This, according to her, shows that new energy projects must take into account technological transformations, the need for reserve capacity, and security-related risks from the early planning stage.