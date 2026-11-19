The well-known Swedish activist Greta Thunberg has once again come out in support of Albanian protesters, taking part today in the rally against the Rama government in the capital.

In the shared photos, Thunberg appears in Tirana, while in the background the writing “28-29 November” stands out, referring to the national protests planned for these dates in Tirana.

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In a previous statement to News24, she said that international attention is focused on the events in Albania. She highlighted the resistance of citizens and especially the momentum of young people who continue to take to the streets.

Her participation in the protest reinforces Thunberg’s public stance in favor of citizens who are joining the demonstrations against the executive.